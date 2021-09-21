The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported attempted abduction Tuesday evening in Round Hill.
A teenaged girl reported she was walking in the area of Main Street and High Street around 4 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown male in a blue/grey sedan. The subject initially asked her for money for gas and then asked if she knew anything about cars. At one point he grabbed the victim who was able to free herself, the sheriff's office said.
The subject was described as a Black male, 5’8”- 5’9” tall, and told the victim he was 18 years old. He was further described as wearing a brown leather jacket and blue jeans.
Detectives are asking anyone in the area around 4 p.m. who witnessed any suspicious activity to call 703-777-1021. Deputies were called to the area shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Detectives are also seeking any possible video from exterior surveillance cameras in the area.
If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to contact Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
