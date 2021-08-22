A Fauquier County teenager has been charged with assault and battery after unsuspecting outdoor diners were sprayed with a fire extinguisher last week.
The incidents happened on Aug. 17 when the teen, driving by in a pickup truck, sprayed an extinguisher out the window at people dining and sitting outside, police said.
One witness posting on the Warrenton Police Department Facebook page said he saw customers sprayed outside Denim and Pearls restaurant.
"The truck slowed down...the massive amount of fog material was sprayed...and the truck sped away. It was so quick and the cloud was so large that nobody had time to react," he wrote.
No one was injured, police said.
The teen, who is not being publicly identified because he or she is a juvenile, was arrested Friday.
"We want to thank the public for their assistance in helping to identify the vehicle involved in this incident," Warrenton police said.
