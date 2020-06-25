Fairfax County police say fire and rescue crews have recovered the body of a teenager who disappeared under the water in Reston's Lake Audubon Thursday evening.
Units currently on scene in the 2000 block of Beacon Heights Drive in Reston, Lake Audubon.— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) June 26, 2020
Technical Rescue Team searching for a juvenile that disappeared under water. @FairfaxCountyPD helicopter and K9’s assisting. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/63xz8gKUiI
The Fairfax fire and rescue technical unit, along with Fairfax police helicopter and canines, searched for the youth in the water in the 2000 block of Beacon Heights Drive in Reston.
Police say a death investigation is underway, but preliminary, no foul play was suspected.
