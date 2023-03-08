A trio of young men approached several homes in Haymarket on Monday evening, one of them in a fluffy onesie who unzipped and exposed himself on video surveillance cameras.
Police were called to the 5600 block of Bengal Place at 5 p.m. after the three males, possibly teenagers, were seen on surveillance cameras. They were all wearing goggles while the male seen exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures was wearing the fluffy onesie with ears and a mane running down the back, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Officers determined the boys had arrived in the area in a silver SUV. The suspects did not make contact with any residents, Carr said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
I am almost certain that there are plenty of other newsworthy crime incidents in the county than these juvenile practical jokers...
