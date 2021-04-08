SES, a Luxembourg-based telecommunications company, will invest $17 million to merge its satellite and network operations at a new facility in the Bristow area of Prince William County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
The company will consolidate operations, technology, engineering and support functions at a new location at 8050 Piney Branch Lane, off Wellington Road near Jiffy Lube Live. The facility will serve as a hub for the company’s technology and operations activities across the United States.
Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and Washington, D.C., for the project, which will create up to 200 net new jobs by 2026.
“Northern Virginia is renowned for its world-class technology talent pipeline, which will pay significant dividends for SES as the company continues to grow and execute its business plan,” Northam said in a news release.
SES supplies video and data connectivity services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, and governments around the world. The company operates the only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with a global coverage and high performance, including the low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b constellation. SES’s video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of over 360 million households.
Steve Collar, the chief executive officer of SES, said factors in the company's selection process for its U.S. hub included employees’ commutes, locations of its existing satellite infrastructure investments, and access to engineering talent.
“With more people demanding more connectivity and data services, we will be looking at engaging top talent across Virginia to grow our technology and global services teams in the coming months and would welcome candidates’ applications from the area,” Collar added.
According to its website, SES currently has two offices in downtown Washington as well as an office in Manassas.
Northam approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Prince William with the project. SES is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support SES employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“We are thrilled to see an international company like SES establish their U.S. technology and operations hub in Prince William County,” said Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
