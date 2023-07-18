The ramp from Telegraph Road to southbound Fairfax County Parkway will be closed from 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 31 for stormwater pipe repairs, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be detoured via the following routes:
- Northbound Telegraph Road to southbound Fairfax County Parkway: Northbound Telegraph Road, southbound Jeff Todd Way (Route 619) and southbound Route 1 (Richmond Highway) back to Fairfax County Parkway
- Southbound Telegraph Road to southbound Fairfax County Parkway: Southbound Telegraph Road and northbound Route 1 back to Fairfax County Parkway.
Drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs.
You can get real-time traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511virginia.org, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.
