Temperatures in the low 40s overnight will feel pretty cold, especially with winds gusting in the 20 to 30 mph range. But out in West Virginia, they're seeing some snow.
The first flakes of the season were officially flying Thursday night at Snowshoe Mountain resort in West Virginia.
High winds and the coolest temperatures of the season are expected for Northern Virginia overnight, with wind advisories in effect for parts of Loudoun County and the western suburbs.
Low temperatures overnight will dip into the 40s, and lows in the upper 30s Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.