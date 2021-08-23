Ten years ago today, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck in central Virginia, leaving behind millions of dollars in damages and a rattled East Coast.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the Aug. 23, 2011 quake may have been felt by more people than any other earthquake in U.S. history. The USGS received more than 100,000 responses to the agency's "Did You Feel It?" map in the hours after the shaking stopped, and estimates one-third of the U.S. population felt the temblor.
The quake also marked the first time that a fault zone in the eastern United States produced a magnitude 5 or higher earthquake “clearly delineated by aftershocks,” according to the USGS report.
All those rattling aftershocks following the quake helped the USGS locate the new fault zone, which scientists named the “Quail” fault zone.
“Most of these aftershocks were in the Quail fault zone, and outlying clusters of shallow aftershocks helped researchers to identify and locate other active faults,” the USGS said in a news release.
The quake caused an estimated $200-300 million in damages in central Virginia and the D.C. area, including severe damage to the Washington Monument and the Washington National Cathedral. The Washington Monument was closed for more than two years while repairs were made.
- Click here for raw video inside the Washington Monument during the quake
In Prince William County, the temblor damaged the 85-year-old Lake Jackson dam, rendering it inoperable and causing much of the lake to drain away.
Some findings reported by the USGS after the earthquake include:
- Earthquake shaking and its effects, such as widespread changes in groundwater levels, occurred at greater distances from the source in this and other eastern U.S. earthquakes as opposed to those of comparable magnitude on the West Coast.
- Shaking intensities and related damage were more severe along the northeast than in northwestward directions.
- Evidence that the earthquake ground motion was amplified in parts of D.C. and other areas around the Chesapeake Bay with thicker coastal plain sediments or artificial fill is stimulating further studies to determine how much seismic shaking is amplified by local geological conditions.
- Damage to unreinforced masonry buildings in D.C., as far as 80 miles from the epicenter, highlighted the seismic risk to buildings in eastern North American cities. Ground motions occur at farther distances from the epicenter on the East Coast than other parts of the U.S., and buildings are not as well designed to sustain these motions as in other locations.
- New geologic mapping and trenching reveal previously unknown faults and evidence that the faults were active more than once in the past.
The USGS has published a book on the quake, which can be found here.
