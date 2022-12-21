A 29-year-old tennis instructor from Woodbridge was arrested and charged Tuesday for sex offenses involving a juvenile in Loudoun County.
Brandon Larsen was charged with possession of child pornography and electronic solicitation, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The charges stem from an incident in August that was reported to authorities in December. The juvenile victim informed detectives that they met Larsen on an online platform and exchanged messages which subsequently turned sexual in nature, the sheriff's office release said.
On Dec. 20, Larsen turned himself in and is held without bond at the Loudoun County jail.
Detectives are asking anyone with additional information regarding similar incidents with Larsen to contact Detective R. Burnett at 703-777-1021.
(1) comment
Have a trial, convict on the evidence, put the scum in jail, let his fellow incarcerates give him what he deserves. Have fun Brandon!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.