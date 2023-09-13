Standardized test scores crept up slightly in Manassas and Manassas Park public schools, leaving a ways to go if the school systems are going to reach pre-pandemic testing levels.
In Manassas, Standards of Learning pass rates improved in reading by 2 percentage points, history and social sciences by 6, mathematics by 4 and science by 1 point. But writing pass rates fell sharply, from 69% on 2021-22 tests to just 60% last year.
The on-time graduation rate in Manassas did improve significantly in the 2022-23 school year, going from 82.4% the year prior to 89.5%.
The school division’s seven elementary schools remained fully accredited by the state, though Grace Metz Middle School and Osbourn High School remained accredited with conditions, as they were last year.
Among the school system’s English-as-second-language students, the data released last week was less positive. English learners made progress on reading (going from 37% to 41% passing) and math (35% to 38%). But scores fell on writing exams (74% to 61%), history (44% to 40%) and science (32% to 28%). As of last year, the city’s school system had the highest percentage of English learners in the state.
Students with disabilities in Manassas had similarly mixed results, improving in the same areas and seeing declines in writing and history.
The school system still has a long way to go to reach the pass rates of 2019, the last full school year before the COVID pandemic closed schools. That year, 64% of students passed the reading exam, this year 59% passed. Writing rates have fallen over the same period from 70% to 60%, history and social sciences rates have fallen from 70% to 62%, math rates have fallen from 71% to 53%, and science rates have fallen from 68% to 46%.
In a presentation to the city’s School Board, Manassas City Public Schools Director of Student Achievement Craig Gfeller said one point of particular concern was a drop in third-grade reading scores, though he pointed out that those students were in kindergarten when schools first shut down due to COVID-19. Overall, Gfeller said the division’s focus on literacy in its strategic plan was paying off, as exhibited by the recent improvement in reading scores.
“We remain committed to improving literacy, promoting inclusive practices and enhancing instructional planning and delivery,” Gfeller said. “By implementing consistent processes through a cycle that works, we aim to increase student achievement by clarifying essential understandings and outcomes, aligning instruction with standards, examining curriculum alignment and supporting differentiated learning.”
Manassas Park’s four public schools remained fully accredited by the estate this year, but the division’s on-time graduation rate dropped from 88.9% the year prior to 84.6% in the 2022-23 school year.
Test scores fell in reading and history. Compared with tests last year, pass rates increased from 62% to 67% in writing, from 51% to 53% in math and from 48% to 52% in science. But scores fell from 60% to 57% in reading and 59% to 56% in history and social science.
Both school divisions have a high percentage of English learners and economically disadvantaged students, and both systems scored below state levels for the most part. Overall, pass rates in Manassas were below the state average in all five core subjects, while Manassas Park scored higher than state averages on writing but lower on all other subjects. But both school systems mostly outperformed the state results for English learners.
