Thanks in part to an anonymous donation of $5,000, the Salvation Army’s 2020 Christmas Basket campaign has surged past its goal with a total of nearly $16,000 raised so far this year.
Donations received over the past week total $9,594, including the large anonymous donation from Manassas, another anonymous donation of $1,040 received online, and $1,000 from the Kiwanis Club of Woodbridge.
The campaign, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William, has now raised $15,974 in total, far surpassing its goal of $10,000. The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families in need.
Donations received this week were:
Anonymous, $100
Tom and Peggy Digges, $100
Anonymous, $1,040
Anonymous, $52
Kelvin Robinson, $300, on behalf of the Woodbridge Alumni Chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Tina Pearson, $130
Gram & Grampy Trotman, $102
Anonymous, $50
Susan and Edwin Speare, Woodbridge, $300
FBO Thomas P. Stanton, Woodbridge, $100
Jane Touchet, Woodbridge, $100
Martha Femley (Moore), Woodbridge, $200
Charles Schwab, Woodbridge, $200
Anonymous, Manassas, $5,000
Karl E. and JoAnne J. Gansberg, Bristow, $200
Brandy J. Swann, Woodbridge, $20
Ann and George Kranich, Manassas, $500
Col. Richard H. and Maureen Stableford, Dumfries, $100
Kiwanis Club of Woodbridge, Triangle, $1,000
Donations for the Christmas Basket can come from individuals or groups or be made anonymously. The deadline to contribute is Dec. 31. Donors will be listed each week in InsideNoVa/Prince William, continuing through early January. Donors may also include a brief message to appear in the newspaper.
To donate, send a check to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 2424, Woodbridge, VA 22195. Please note “InsideNoVa Christmas Basket” in the memo line. Donations may also be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1483 Old Bridge Road, Suite 102, Woodbridge, or made online by credit card at www.insidenova.com/christmasbasket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.