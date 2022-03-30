Nearly 20,000 runners from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 47 countries are now set to run the live and in-person 47th Marine Corps Marathon.
“We are thrilled to announce that the 47th MCM is officially sold out, highlighting that our running community is itching to run alongside our Marines and sailors throughout our nation’s capital once again,” said Rick Nealis, director of Marine Corps Marathon Organization. “The final rush of entries came in following our Marine Corps 17.75K event, which just ran live on Saturday, March 26. The atmosphere and excitement was exhilarating, and we can’t wait to feel that on a much grander scale in October.”
Runners who were unable to gain entry into the marathon can still receive access by participating in the MCM Charity Program.
All participants who complete the live event will receive the official event shirt, an impressive finisher medal and more. Runners will also have access to a digital event program, Track your Runner and MapTrack.
Limited virtual entries are still available for the 47th MCM, as well as live and virtual entries for the MCM50K.
Runners previously registered for the live MCM or MCM50K can also still secure the MCM Trifecta by entering the other two virtually. This challenge rewards finishers with a challenge coin in addition to the corresponding finisher medals. Live and virtual registration for the MCM10K presented by Navy Federal Credit Union, the third event of MCM Weekend, will open on April 6 at noon at www.marinemarathon.com.
