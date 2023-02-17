The two candidates for the Gainesville District seat on the Board of County Supervisors have raised nearly $70,000 ahead of next week’s special election.
Republican Bob Weir and Democrat Kerensa Sumers filed campaign finance reports this week, giving a final outlook ahead of the Feb. 21 contest.
The Gainesville seat was vacated after the Dec. 16 resignation of longtime Republican Supervisor Pete Candland, who was first elected in 2011.
Candland’s resignation was spurred by expanded limitations on his voting powers by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. The recommendation was tied to Candland’s involvement as an applicant in the controversial PW Digital Gateway proposal in his district. The project proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane.
Weir and Sumers will compete in a special election next week to fill the remainder of Candland’s term. The winner will have to run again in November for a full four-year term.
Republicans have held the Gainesville seat since 1995. The last Democrat to hold the office was Robert Cole, who served from 1988 to 1992 before losing reelection to independent Bobby McManus.
Sumers’ hefty haul
Sumers, a support coordinator in Loudoun County’s Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services, raised the most in the reporting period from Jan. 1 to Feb. 10, bringing in $46,583.
Her biggest donor was the Coalition For A Brighter PWC, which contributed $5,000. The entity’s registered address is the Staples near Potomac Mills in Woodbridge, and its registered agent is listed as Travis Turner.
Sumers also received $3,500 from the county’s Democratic party, $2,500 from Jeff Mulhausen of McLean, $2,000 from Stanley Martin Homes and $1,500 from the NOVA Build PAC.
Sumers received $1,000 each from Bettie Compton of Manassas and Democratic supervisors Victor Angry and Kenny Boddye and $500 from board Chair Ann Wheeler, a Democrat.
Sumers spent $42,182 in the reporting period and had $4,400 remaining for the last week of the campaign.
Weir’s top donors
Weir, who has served 11 non-consecutive years on Haymarket Town Council, raised $17,745 during the reporting period.
Weir’s biggest financial supporter was Republican Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, who contributed $1,000 in cash and $1,000 through an in-kind donation.
Weir also received $1,000 each from Republican Supervisor Yesli Vega, James Michael of Herndon, Elizabeth Ward of Haymarket and Kathy Kulick, vice president of the HOA Roundtable of Northern Virginia.
Weir reported $250 each from Gainesville Planning Commissioner Richard Berry and former Gainesville Supervisor John Stirrup. He also reported $150 from former Republican state Sen. Dick Black.
Weir spent $7,233 in the reporting period and had $11,672 remaining for the last week of the campaign.
Sparring over data
centers, housing
Gainesville residents received widely varying stances from the two candidates during an occasionally tense forum at Battlefield High School on Feb. 9.
Weir focused on curtailing development in rural areas, keeping the data center industry in industrial areas and reducing tax burdens for homeowners.
Sumers advocated for new affordable housing throughout the county, supporting investment in the technology industry and improving transportation and transit.
The forum occasionally got tense on discussions of affordable housing and development in rural areas.
Unsurprisingly, the candidates were asked several questions about the data center industry. Although Loudoun County has long been the worldwide leader in data centers, Prince William County will eventually take the title.
Since April 2021, the industry has proposed roughly 33.03 million square feet of data centers in Prince William, more than all operating in Loudoun County, on 2,669 acres.
The candidates were asked about Prince William County’s approach to the facilities. The county’s levy on the industry is $1.65 per $100 of assessed value for computer equipment, one of the lowest rates in the region. Officials have said they plan to gradually raise the rate over the next few years to increase revenues.
Weir, however, said the county should “double it almost immediately.”
“This gradual approach for fear that data centers will leave is farcical,” he said. “They don’t care. … It’s of little regard to them.”
Sumers, however, supported the gradual increase to make sure the county doesn’t overextend its revenues.
During the discussion, Sumers incorrectly asserted that Loudoun County charges $1.84 per $100 of assessed value for computer equipment. The county actually charges $4.20.
When Weir confronted Sumers about Loudoun’s rate, she doubled down and said “saying something over and over again does not make it right.”
Minding the tax base
The data center industry has been touted as the best way for Prince William County to reduce tax burdens on homeowners. Sumers supported continued investments in technology and small business to increase the county’s commercial tax base.
Weir said the county needs to focus locally.
“Obviously the county needs to diversify and grow its commercial tax base,” he said. “The bread and butter for most jurisdictions … is small business.”
To protect residential areas from the large industrial data center complexes, Sumers said it was vital to “ensur[e] that we have proper buffers.”
“There should be at least 100 feet between any home and any data center,” she said. “We have to have a buffer, that’s how we protect [homes].”
Weir said setbacks and buffers are not enough to protect homes from buildings 80 feet tall and higher.
“It’s all about planning it properly from the outset,” he said. “You don’t put industrial uses next to residential uses or schools. It’s simply not compatible.”
Another contentious topic was affordable housing.
Sumers supported mixed-use housing at a variety of price points throughout the district.
“We do need to make sure that our first responders can actually live here and be close by when we need them,” she said.
The impediment to affordable housing, Weir said, is the market in Northern Virginia. He said it takes a developer willing to cover the potential lost revenue.
“Any new construction is going to suffer from the same market conditions,” he said.
Weir said affordable housing needs to be close to public transit options.
“Placing affordable housing on a two lane road in the hinterlands of the rural area … isn’t going to work,” he said.
Views on rural space, parks
Regarding the county’s rural area, which for nearly a quarter-century had strict development protections, Sumers advocated for removing lot size restrictions and expanding water and sewer to the area. She said public utilities would help solve failing septic systems.
“Bringing out water and sewer is one of the best things we can do,” she said.
Weir had a much different opinion on the rural area.
“What’s going to be necessary is going to be close management of those applications that come in,” he said. “As far as septic systems failing en masse in the rural area, it’s the first I’ve heard of it.”
Weir said the county’s rural area needs to be preserved through “smart and compatible zoning decisions.”
“We need to preserve what’s left of the rural area or we’re not going to have any left,” he said.
Weir said the county should focus on redevelopment and revitalization in areas like the Sudley corridor.
Sumers, however, said that the corridor is already developed. She said the county should focus on transforming open space into parks.
“You’re not going to lose the rural area,” she said. “It’s going to be preserved in parks.”
Sumers used the opportunity to allege that Haymarket Town Council reneged on a proposed $3 million tax break for a downtown hotel that recently opened. Weir said no such tax break was ever discussed, although the town has an agreement to reimburse some revenue to support marketing.
While there was plenty of disagreement, the candidates did agree on two things: parks and public comment.
Weir and Sumers feel the county has not invested enough to create or fully develop public parks in the district.
The two also feel the Board of Supervisors should not make any changes to public comment procedures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.