This year's Greater Manassas Christmas Parade, a holiday tradition for 75 years, has been canceled.
The annual parade kicks off the holiday season in downtown Manassas, with Santa arriving the night before by VRE train to light the city's Christmas tree, then ride in the parade the next day.
The parade traditionally features more than 100 marching bands, floats, flying balloons and more and draws thousands of spectators.
The parade is expected to return in 2021, on Saturday, Dec. 4.
(0) comments
