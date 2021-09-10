The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will resume hosting live, in-person events this fall, beginning with a family-friendly festival on Sunday called Arts Alive!
The event, presented by the Prince William County Arts Council, in partnership with the Hylton, will be from noon until 4 p.m. at the center, on the George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus, 10960 George Mason Circle.
Admission is free.
This highly anticipated community event, which was held annually until the COVID-19 pandemic intervened last year, is designed to celebrate the diversity and excellence of visual, literary and performing artists and ensembles from the greater Prince William area.
Music, theater and dance performances will be presented on the mainstage Merchant Hall, the intimate Gregory Family Theater, the new large rehearsal hall and an outdoor stage.
A visual arts showcase, with original paintings, coloring books, photography and quilts, will be on display in the Didlake Grand Foyer. Local artisans will sell jewelry, pottery and other arts-related wares.
Featured local performing artists and ensembles will include the musical talents of Sonus Brass Theater, New Dominion Choraliers, Bull Run Troubadours, Manassas Chorale, the Manassas Symphony Orchestra, Somers Voice and Woodbridge Music Club.
Dance performances include the Bull Run Cloggers, Manassas Ballet Academy, McGrath Morgan Irish Dance Academy, Asaph Dance Ensemble, Virginia National Ballet, Boyle School of Irish Dance, Dance Etc School of the Arts and Ek Dor Dance Academy.
Castaways Repertory Theatre will present scenes from “A Midsummer’s Night Dream,” Prince William Little Theater will share songs from previous shows and the ARTfactory Pied Piper Children’s Theater will feature its costumed strolling players.
Lecture demonstrations will be hosted by Somers Voice and the Bull Run Cloggers. Hands-on activities for children will be hosted by Clearbrook Center of the Arts and others.
The Writers and Poets’ Corner will highlight multiple talents from Spilled Ink, Write by the Rails, and the Poet Laureate Circle. Local authors and poets will present readings from their work, as well as have books for sale.
Food trucks will offer up some of the best local cuisines and sweets for participants to purchase.
