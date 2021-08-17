Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.