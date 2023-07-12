Circus Vazquez is coming to Potomac Mills mall next month.
The circus will feature a new cast, new production and new blue and white air-conditioned tent when it arrives Aug. 4. Performances will continue through Aug. 21.
Now in its 54th year, Circus Vazquez’ new 2023 show, presented entirely in English, features ringmaster Memo Vazquez, a third-generation performer. He presides over the festivities as the amiable host who sometimes even finds himself getting in on the act.
The show also features Ukraine’s award-winning clown, Housch ma Housch and the Reyes Brothers from Chile, who "deftly demonstrate their fast-paced juggling prowess," the circus said in a news release.
The Legion M Teeterboard Troupe, direct from Mongolia, will perform acrobatics while unicycle master Pavel Valla Bertini will keep audiences on the edge of their seat. High above the circus ring, trapeze artist Camilla Palma from Chile presents her aerial display while India’s Hasan Ansari showcases his dexterity in a Palo Hindu act.
For tickets and additional information, vist www.CircusVazquez.com. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office beginning opening day.
