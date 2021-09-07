The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has launched the Afghan Relief and Resettlement Fund to provide support to refugees who either pass through or are resettled in the area.
The fund is managed by the foundation and all donations will be used to support local and regional nonprofits, such as Lutheran Social Services, Catholic Charities, and Ethiopian Community Development Council, among others, who specialize in the resettlement of refugees and are positioned to provide immediate assistance and longer-term aid.
“This is a trying time for Afghan refugees and evacuees,” said Eileen Ellsworth, the foundation's president and CEO. "The least we can do is our very best to welcome and embrace them, to convey our deepest concern for their welfare, and to let them know they are not alone.”
Ellsworth noted that support from the Afghan Relief and Resettlement Fund is currently intended to be solely in the form of grants to nonprofits, not in-kind donations. Nonprofits must go through a selective application process to receive the grant.
No fee will be charged by the foundation on fund assets and initial funding will focus on refugee’s immediate needs, such as food, shelter, acute health, acute mental health services. Subsequent grants will support longer-term resettlement efforts, including legal, mental health, physical health, housing, transportation, education, language, and other coping skills.
More than 14,000 refugees have arrived at Dulles International Airport since Aug. 16 and thousands are being moved to military bases around the country, including Quantico Marine Corps base, as part of what is being called Operation Allies Refuge. The military is providing housing, food, medical care and other basic needs until the refugees can be resettled into more permanent accommodations.
Once refugees are cleared by the military most will be received by the Virginia Department of Social Services which is currently working with nongovernmental organizations, such as Lutheran Services and Catholic Charities, to integrate the refugee families into their final home communities, if they are destined for Virginia.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, has helped resettle thousands of Afghan refugees for almost two decades and typically helps refugees find housing, employment, educational opportunities, medical care and transportation. Volunteers and staff also give them a general overview of life in the United States.
Stephen Carattini, president and CEO of Arlington Catholic Charities, told InsideNoVa that one of the biggest hurdles the organization faces is finding housing for incoming refugees. The faith based nonprofit is appealing to the community to help refugees find housing, and is asking for items such as beds, bed frames, towels, sheets and dishes to help furnish refugees’ homes.
Since the foundation launched the fund last Wednesday, it has received approximately $125,000 in donations.
Those interested in learning more about or donating to the Afghan Relief and Resettlement Fund for Northern Virginia can follow this link.
(3) comments
I think it’s wonderful that we are welcoming and helping these refugees. Btw, there are programs to help vets if they want or need help. I’ve worked at a hypothermia shelter with homeless and many do not want to change their way of living for various reasons.
Do you have an issue with these refugees? Or disappointed they weren't you hero's favorite nationality - Norwegian.
First off, curious as to why you chose Adam Lanza (the Sandy Hook school shooter for those that do not have a good memory) as your profile pic.
Secondly, we would all love to hear what you propose to help the homeless.
