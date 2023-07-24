The Container Store is opening next year at Springfield Plaza.
Founded in 1978 in Dallas, the Container Store offers storage solutions, organizational tools, and closet consultations and construction at 100 locations nationwide.
The Springfield Plaza location is expected to open in the summer of 2024 and will occupy 15,282-square-feet alongside Trader Joe’s, CVS Pharmacy and an upcoming Whole Foods, real estate developer Rappaport said in a news release.
Springfield Plaza is a 260,879-square-foot community shopping center surrounded by well-established neighborhoods with high household incomes off Old Keene Mill Road.
The center is anchored by Trader Joe's, Big Blue Swim, and CVS Pharmacy, and shadow anchored by a 60,000-square-foot Giant Food. A 42,600-square-foot Whole Foods is currently under construction at the center to open this 2023.
