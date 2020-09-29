Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.