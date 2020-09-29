The Dulles Greenway turned 25 on Tuesday. The 14-mile roadway first opened to traffic on Sept. 29, 1995, connecting Loudoun County to the rest of the Washington metropolitan region.
Virginia's first private toll road since 1816, the Dulles Greenway offered Northern Virginia a solution to construct transportation infrastructure when tax dollar weren't available. The roadway is currently maintained and operated by locally owned Toll Road Investors Partnership II, L.P. (TRIP II).
“As we look forward to the next 25 years, we are focused on fostering a stronger relationship with the community, delivering an exceptional customer experience, providing a safe and well-maintained roadway, and ongoing environmental stewardship, TRIP II CEO Renee N. Hamilton said in a statement. “We recognize that the transportation landscape and how people choose to travel may change as a result of COVID- 19, but the Dulles Greenway remains a viable choice to connect our community and the region.”
Magalen (Maggie) Bryant, of Middleburg, was the driving force behind the construction of the Dulles Greenway. With the foresight that the road could stimulate economic development in Loudoun County while preserving its natural environment and sustaining its natural beauty, Bryant, along with other partners, financed the construction, maintenance and operation of the Dulles Greenway.
Over the past 25 years the Dulles Greenway has connected commuters to their jobs; the community to recreational venues; and families to each other by providing a different transportation option.
TRIP II has continued to invest in road improvements and congestion relief projects to enhance ourcustomers’ experience. Recently two improvement projects totaling $20 million were completed, which will alleviate morning and evening peak congestion at the east and west ends of the roadway.
This month the Dulles Greenway is launching a yearlong celebration focused on engagement with, and re-investment in, the community, the company said.
For more information about the Dulles Greenway and its 25th anniversary, visit https://www.dullesgreenway.com/.
