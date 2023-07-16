Battlefield High School football alums Connor and Brendan Feehan had it all. They were living every high school football player’s dream competing at a collegiate level, Connor at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania and Brendan at Shepherd University in West Virginia before transferring to also play at Bucknell.
That was until they both suffered career-ending injuries, Connor tearing ligaments under two of his toes on his kicking foot and Brendan tearing his ACL and meniscus among other strains.
“We've lived some of the American Dream, from going from high school to getting to play college football. And we've also lost the American Dream by getting injured,” Brendan said. “And moving on to the NFL was always what we wanted to do. We felt like we had it ripped out right from below our fingertips.”
They spent the next few years in and out of surgeries and rehab on their road to recovery.
“Your life changes. A lot of people don't notice that, but when you're in college and you're a student athlete, it's not just school, but your life is revolving around football as well,” Brendan said. “And when you get out of school, it's hard to come back to reality.”
Reality for the brothers was that their football days were behind them. While devastated by the unanticipated early end to their athletic careers, they turned their focus back towards their roots and other lifelong passion.
The Feehan brothers traded their cleats and helmets for a guitar and microphone and dove fully into their country music career.
“We take it as a blessing in disguise, where we've now put that energy and the passion that we have in everything we do into our music,” Connor said. “We've been raised to give 100%, more like 200%, to every single thing we do.”
The duo had their knack for music fostered from a young age thanks to their father, Patrick Feehan, who’s a musician himself. When the two performed “God Bless the Broken Road,” by Rascal Flatts in an elementary school talent show, the two proved their talent was undeniable.
“Some of our earliest memories were when he was playing with his old band and listening to him writing songs, so Connor and I kind of grew into that,” Brendan said. “We started writing songs together when I was a freshman in high school and Connor was a junior. And ever since then, we've been writing songs together with our dad…we've just been in love with music and it's kind of just taken over.”
After some trial and error and experimenting with different instruments and roles, they found their groove with Connor on guitar and Brendan on vocals and both writing songs with their father. The brothers started performing live in 2019 and put in hundreds of hours of practice during the pandemic.
“We've made the most out of everything we've done. And we took that hard work that we learned from being athletes and playing high school and college football and put that work ethic into our music,” Connor said. “It’s kind of the same mentality we had when we played football…every single time we kicked a football, the next one was gonna be better. We just pushed for that and that's what we push for everyday now.”
Connor and Brendan, having grown up on the outskirts of Haymarket, were surrounded by farmland all throughout their childhood. As kids, they saw the local farmers hard at work and not only take pride in and embrace the lifestyle, but also use it as inspiration for their music.
Their released song, “Pour a Cold One,” celebrates their hometown and the community they grew up around.
“It kind of goes out to a lot of the local farmers, to our dad, to our family and to everybody that keeps our local neighborhoods going and that keeps us on our feet,” Brendan said. “They’re what really makes everything go around.”
The brothers’ other released song, “This Is The Life,” shares a similar sentiment and the two have three more songs in the works which are expected to be released later this year into summer of next year on all major platforms including YouTube Music, Spotify and Apple Music.
“We want to write songs about us or about people we love and the things that will connect to other people,” Connor said. “And we really want to keep pushing at every show we play, whether it's for 5 or 10 people or it's for 3000 people or more.”
(1) comment
Not sure how receptive the Country Music audience will be to a ballad of the federal consultant with a farming hobby (t to get the tax deductions) who sells his land for millions of dollars to Amazon or Toll Brothers in one of the wealthiest places in America by median income.
They should consider spending some quality time in a real rural farming community. They can share the plight of the modern family farm. Government dependency, opioid and alcohol addiction, corporate takeovers, declining quality of life and dying towns. They can talk about how rural America resents the thriving metropolitan communities such as the one they grew up in and how rural America blames their problems on the immigrants who actually provide most of the labor and the Chinese who now buy much of the product.
