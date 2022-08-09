A new addition to the Korean War Memorial in downtown Washington has officially opened to the public.
The sloped, granite Wall of Remembrance now holds the names of the over 36,000 U.S. service members who died during the conflict on the Korean Peninsula.
“It needed to be done,” said David Galnares, fighting back tears while staring at the new circling wall at the memorial. “I had an empty seat next to me and I just felt like he was there.”
Galnares’ uncle, Jose M. Galnares, died at 22 in the Battle of Yondong in 1950. He had arrived in Korea only a month earlier.
“To see his name there is a whole different story. It really means a lot,” said Anita Aranda, Jose Galnares’ niece.
Their family took several etchings of his name.
Jose M. Galnares was one of the 29,857 names of U.S. Army soldiers who now have a place on the wall. The Army accounts for the vast majority of deaths during the war.
Spread throughout the names of U.S. troops are nearly 7,100 names of KATUSA soldiers, Koreans who were folded into U.S. units and fought alongside American soldiers.
“This wall reminds us of the depths of their sacrifice and instilled in us a call of duty to carry on their fight. The service members we are here today to honor stood their ground in battlefields so that future generations could live in a vibrant democracy,” said the South Korean Ambassador to the United States, Lee Soo-Hyuck, during the monument’s rededication ceremony July 27.
Among the thousands gathered on the National Mall morning for the Wall of Remembrance ceremony were dozens of Korean War veterans. They hope the names added to the wall will eliminate the moniker “The Forgotten War” that is sometimes used to refer to the conflict in Korea.
“The Korean War was ignored – for political reasons it was ignored,” said Anthony Marra, a Korean War veteran who spent 25 years as an airman. “But we never ignored it. Family and friends don’t come back. We can’t ignore it,”
Jimmy Mayhue, another veteran who served as a chaplain’s assistant on the 38th Parallel came to see his brother-in-law’s name, which is on the wall.
“You don’t forget about the war,” Mayhue said. “Known as the ‘Forgotten War’ – it isn’t. It’s just been a little late getting all this done. It should have been done years ago.”
Biden Administration National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff participated in the ceremony and laid wreaths at the memorial. Construction on the project began in March 2021 and was funded by over $22 million in private donations.
“As a grateful nation should, we commit to honor our nation’s Korean War veterans and all they made possible,” Emhoff said. “We will continue to stand side by side with the Republic of Korea, and this Wall of Remembrance is a concrete and everlasting reminder of that promise.”
