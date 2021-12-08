The girl’s got voice: Gainesville 13-year-old wins her first competition

How does a young girl come to use her voice in the world of classical music? Well, it may have started with lullabies for Gainesville resident Ariela Griggs.
“Ariela loved singing from a very young age,” Amalia Griggs said about her daughter. “She was the typical young girl singing Disney songs and other popular music.”
But it was her father, John, who sang her to sleep at night with songs from musicals like “Camelot,” “Man of La Mancha,” “Sound of Music” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”
“That was her introduction to classical music, and she loved it,” Amalia added.
Fortunately for Ariela, a student at Saint Veronica Catholic School in Chantilly, she and her sisters, Camila and Amanda, take dance classes at Virginia National Ballet, where founder and managing director Elysabeth Muscat, a former professional opera singer, teaches vocal lessons.
Ariela has been studying with Muscat since October 2017, when she was only 9.
“Normally, I wouldn’t take a student that young, but she was very interested, so I offered her a trial lesson,” Muscat recalled. “She was very attentive and took corrections well, so we started weekly lessons.”
Ariela worked on short, easy Disney songs like “Once Upon a Dream” from “Sleeping Beauty,” “Candle on the Water” from “Pete’s Dragon” and “In My Own Little Corner” from “Cinderella.”
Progress was slow and steady. “She was very talented but very young,” Muscat said. “She couldn’t really control her breath and her voice was underdeveloped, but she was very mature, did well with my instruction and worked hard.”
Ariela said Muscat has inspired her. She has an ear for popular music, enjoying artists like Ariana Grande, along with classical performers like Emmy Rossum of “Phantom of the Opera.” As her tastes grow and expand, so does her choice of material.
“It’s fun now that I can give her a more interesting and challenging repertoire,” Muscat said.
Ariela continued weekly lessons to develop her blossoming talent. “After each lesson, Ariela is given different areas to practice until the next one,” Amalia said. “I have noticed that the singing lessons have also improved her discipline, breathing, speech clarity, posture and work toward achieving goals.”
Muscat and her husband, Rafik, the ballet’s artistic director, launched the Music International Grand Prix competition last year.
The event was originally scheduled to take place at New York City’s Zankel Hall within Carnegie Hall, but when the pandemic hit they had to regroup.The semi-finals were held on Zoom and the finals were at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
The new competition attracted 350 applicants, of which 300 were selected for the semifinals and 100 for the finals. There were 20 first-place winners from each category, including voice (classical and popular), piano, strings, winds/brass, percussion, original composition and ensembles, in four age groups: youth, teen, young adult and adult. One overall winner was selected for the final Grand Prix Award.
Ariela performed George Gershwin’s “Summertime” from “Porgy and Bess” as her semifinal selection, singing virtually, and made it to the finals. From there, she and Muscat had to quickly prepare an additional piece, choosing the Bach/Gounod version of “Ave Maria.” At the finals, in May, Ariela took first place in the youth classical voice category.
“I was so proud of her bravery to sing before an audience,” Amalia said. “I was backstage with her as she prepared to make her entry, and she was nervous until she got on stage. Then, she just lit up with a big smile and really enjoyed herself. Singing in front of the judges was more of a challenge, but Ariela really feeds off being in front of an audience.”
Muscat noted that Ariela was the only one of her students who reached the finals. The judges were professional musicians and teachers from all over the country and had no idea that Ariela is her student.
“I enjoyed getting ready for the competition and getting on stage to perform after practicing so much,” Ariela said. “The feeling of accomplishment after performing well is something I’ll never forget.”
This article originally appeared in the Gainesville/Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine, published by InsideNoVa.
