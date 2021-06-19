“The Marvelous Mundane” opened this month at the ARTfactory in Manassas and features Washington-area artist couple Max-Karl and Ellen Verdon Winkler in their first joint exhibition.
The exhibition includes prints, drawings and paintings created by Max and Ellen over the past few years. Although the two artists have distinct styles, they have a common fascination with the everyday sights of the world and capturing the beauty that can be found even in decay and disorder.
Ellen works in a painterly style, often emphasizing the shadows and tones of her subject matter. Max’s works are more linear as he tends to focus on lines and shapes, luring the viewer in for the details.
Ellen Winkler is a print maker, painter and graphic designer who studied art while an undergraduate at Kalamazoo (Mich.) College. She came to the Washington area in 1977 to pursue a graduate degree at George Washington University, where she focused on graphic design.
Max-Karl Winkler holds a master of fine arts from the University of Texas at Austin. He worked as a college-level studio art and art history teacher before moving to the Washington area in 1984. Winkler has been employed in the studio arts programs of The Smithsonian Associates, where he has taught drawing and printmaking for 34 years.
