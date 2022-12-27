Students, teachers, staff and community members recently celebrated the dedication ceremony of The Nokesville School library to Dr. Debra “Debbi” M.M. Ames.
The Nokesville School is in the Brentsville District and serves students in kindergarten through eighth grades.
The Prince William County School Board approved a resolution to name The Nokesville School library after Ames, who began her teaching career in Prince William schools in 1978 at Kerrydale Elementary School. In 1984, Ames transferred to Nokesville Elementary School, where she taught kindergarten, second and third grades. She accepted the librarian position at The Nokesville School in 2003 and held that position for the next 15 years, according to a news release.
During Ames’ 40-year career, she shared her passion for learning with her students. A prime example includes a reading club she started with fourth and fifth grade students that eventually became the foundation for the school system’s Battle of the Books Competition, the release states. Her passion for literacy and learning influenced her students greatly, leading some of them to become educators.
Principal Dr. Andrew M. Jacks hosted the dedication ceremony in the school’s library.
Several dignitaries, including Superintendent of Schools Dr. LaTanya D. McDade, School Board Chairman Dr. Babur B. Lateef and School Board member Adele Jackson, spoke of their excitement for students and staff under the promise of the library’s new name.
The evening ended with a wall mural reveal of Ames.
“I accept this honor with all my heart and have love for you all,” Ames said.
