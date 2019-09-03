North Carolina's Outer Banks are under mandatory evacuation orders due to Hurricane Dorian, but there’s one group of residents who won’t be leaving — the wild horses.
Instead, the colonial Spanish mustang herd will likely ride out the winds and rain as their ancestors did before them — in huddles, “butts to the wind.”
“They have an institutional knowledge of where it’s high, dry and safe,” said Meg Puckett, herd manager for the Corolla Wild Horse Fund. “It’s one of the few times we see a lot of the different harems come together.”
The herd of about 100 mustangs roaming the northern beaches of Currituck County, North Carolina have been around for centuries and, at least in recent memory, they’ve come through hurricanes and nor’easters unscathed.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund was busy early this week making preparations for its rescue farm, where 15 mustangs live.
Caretakers make sure they’ve got first aid kits in order, halters, leads and ropes set our for each horse, extra grain and hay as well as extra water on hand.
Puckett plans to stay at the farm with the horses through the storm, and has plenty of residents and volunteers in the field keeping tabs on the wild ones.
This story originally appeared at OBXToday.com
"ride out the the winds and rain as their ancestors did before them — in huddles, “butts to the wind.”
Okay people all we really to do is face each other, join hands in a circle and... hold on.
Hey if it works don't knock it.
