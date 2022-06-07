Skip to main content
The river is the star: Occoquan Crafts Show expands to focus on the water

RiverFest 032.jpg

Paddleboarders begin a 5K and 10K race as part of Occoquan's RiverFest and Crafts Show on Saturday. The new events highlight the town's natural water features.

 Paul Lara | InsideNoVa

The annual spring Crafts Show in Occoquan expanded this year, as the town added RiverFest to focus on river activities and highlight conservation and local ecology.

Also featured was a new riverside section, called Conservation Alley, where visitors could learn about Prince William parks, rowing clubs and conservation groups such as the Potomac Riverkeeper Network, Ocean Conservancy and Patriot Scuba, in addition to the hundreds of artisan tents lining River Mill Drive.

PHOTOS: Occoquan RiverFest and Craft Show

Occoquan's popular spring arts and crafts show had a new twist this year: highlighting the river!

Elliot Perkins, a Town Council member, told InsideNoVa he was delighted to finally highlight one of the many gems of the town.

“We are, after all, a river town, so we wanted to have a RiverFest and incorporate water-related activities with it,” Perkins said. “We’re going to be expanding well beyond this next spring. It’s wonderful to have a big connection as a town on the water.”

Linda Pistun of Haymarket, one of the vendors at Conservation Alley, has the modest goal of solving world hunger – with mealworms. She started her nonprofit, Linda’s Lab, when she was 5. Now, at the much wiser age of 9, she said there is tremendous versatility to mealworms.

“They can be used as food if you freeze them, then you can grind them into flour, which then can be used to make meal bars, protein bars or protein pancakes,” Pistun said. “Anything that contains flour can be replaced with mealworm flour.”

At the town dock, the boat Sea Dog was tied up, and volunteers with the Potomac Riverkeeper network brought visitors aboard to show them the lab equipment used to take weekly water samples and test for biohazards and pollutants as a way to keep an eye on the health of the Occoquan and Potomac rivers.

Grace Robiou, a Riverkeeper volunteer from Alexandria, said the group monitors 26 sites along the Potomac every Wednesday, reporting levels of E. coli and other contaminants

“You can evaluate whether you should be swimming in the water,” she said. “Even if a site passes, it just means that the day that we monitored the water quality was OK for swimming.”

Riverkeepers is also working to improve river quality with its Million Mussels Project at National Harbor, Md., said another volunteer, Carol Ackerman.

“We lower mussels in a cage into the water,” Ackerman said. “And their nymphs – their little babies – are picked up by fish in their gills. And then the fish swim to other parts of the river and the nymphs drop off the gills, and then they mature into mussels. Mussels are a natural water filter, and they clean the water.”

Paul Lara covers the military beat. Reach him at plara@insidenova.com

