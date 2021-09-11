Despite his 13-year career as a Navy helicopter pilot, Rick Sandelli never did like 24-hour military time and bought a cheap Walmart clock for the Pentagon’s Navy Command Center, where he was working as a civilian government employee 20 years ago.
The clock would sometimes stop, and Sandelli often had to give it a tap to nudge it back into telling time.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Sandelli had gone to the Pentagon concourse to grab a cup of coffee after his daily morning meeting and heard two co-workers talking about a plane crashing into a building. He couldn’t figure out what they meant until he returned to the command center and saw screens in the room showing the first World Trade Center tower burning, then a plane hitting the second tower a few minutes later.
Sandelli at the time also served in the Navy Reserves and was part of a team that coordinated military support for civilians after major incidents like earthquakes and hurricanes.
Knowing New York would need support, he told co-workers at Navy command that he was “putting on my reserve uniform, so to speak,” to go down and talk to the Army operations center, which oversaw civilian support services.
As he was walking out of the first-floor office, he noticed his Walmart clock had stopped again.
“I walked up to the clock to tap it, and when I did the room just exploded,” he said. “It felt like someone opened a door and 100 mile-per-hour wind blew in.”
Stumbling to get up from the floor, he saw black smoke rolling across the ceiling, smelled jet fuel and knew he had to get out. He climbed through debris, reaching what he thought was an emergency exit, only to find out later “it was just a hole in the wall.”
Eventually, he made his way outside and helped to rescue people jumping from the second floor of the burning western side of the Pentagon. The plane hit between the first and second floors.
Afterward, with his keys and wallet destroyed inside the Pentagon and all cell phone signals down, Sandelli walked home, about seven miles away in Alexandria.
He remembers walking through an eerily quiet Crystal City, traffic gridlocked with drivers out of their cars, looking toward the sky and the smoke from the Pentagon. “It was surreal.”
Sandelli later learned he lost 42 co-workers that day among the 125 who died at the Pentagon, including best friend Jack Punches.
Today, retired in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sandelli has a plaque on his desk with the names of the colleagues who didn’t make it.
“I lost a lot of friends that day,” he said.
