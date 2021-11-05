Now in its 33rd season on TV, “The Simpsons” is set in “Springfield.”
And a replica of Moe’s, the community’s go-to bar and restaurant from “The Simpsons,” is coming to the Springfield Town Center.
JMC Pop Ups is bringing its “Moe’s Pop Up Experience” to a space on the lower level by the Macy’s entrance. It will look authentic with one big difference from the show: No Duff. Or any beer.
“This is not an actual bar,” per the website. “This is a family friendly event.”
So how did JMC replicate Moe’s?
“Entirely too many episodes of The Simpsons,” Sam Shutter of JMC said.
(4) comments
Thank you InsideNova,
Perhaps this is a satellite lab for Gain-of-Fauci (function)* research. See, just change the name, and you're in the clear, just like The Big Guy! Plausible deniability is alive and well.
*"This man (tax-payer funded, sociopath Approved) is not intended to “diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."
Nope.
This is the place where JFK Jr. is going to show up.
Speaking of the Kennedys...
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/action/stop-mandatory-vaccinations-in-k-12-schools/
Without their lawsuit last year, Washington D.C. would be jabbing the children without parental consent. Isnt that nice?!
RIght?!
I mean let's ignore how RFK Jr. is aligned with conspiracy theorist groups like QAnon and Querdenken 711.
Even then, the Childrens Health Defense group is owned and operated by RFK Jr.
The dude is a known anti-vaxxer and schmuck.
I could link the podcasts where he talks off the rails stuff.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.