The Manassas Bee Festival returned Saturday to the first city in Northern Virginia to receive the Bee City USA designation.
The event at the historic Liberia House and Grounds was buzzing with interactive activities such as beekeeping demonstrations, yoga on the lawn, a honey-tasting booth and chances to meet and ask questions of beekeepers.
Tayla and Minnie Conroy enjoy Manassas Bee Festival.
Tavan Smith
William Richer -- aka WiLaBe! -- promotes his children's book "What Do You Wanna-Bee?!" at The Manassas Bee Festival June 24.
Tavan Smith
Master Gardener Carol Hartt and Co-Chair Jeanne Lamczyk deliver a presentation at The Manassas Bee Festival June 24.
Tavan Smith
Caitlyn Anderson, Jennifer Richmond, Tanner Harvey and Robyn Grubbs enjoy the Manassas Bee Festival.
Tavan Smith
Attendees of the third annual Manassas Bee Festival June 28 enjoy a closeup.
Tavan Smith
Manassas City Councilmembers Sonia Vasquez Luna and Theresa Coates Ellis and GFWC Woman's Club of Manassas' Susan Morabito deliver the opening remarks at the Manassas Bee Festival.
Tavan Smith
Attendees embrace at the Manassas Bee Festival June 24.
Tavan Smith
Manassas City Councilmember Theresa Coates Ellis is an ardent supporter of the Manassas Bee Festival.
Tavan Smith
A colorful home for some local bees at the third annual Manassas Bee Festival at historic Liberia House and Grounds June 24.
Tavan Smith
A beekeeper demonstrates his craft at the third annual Manassas Bee Festival June 24.
Tavan Smith
The Zac Quintana Trio performed at the Manassas Bee Festival June 24.
Tavan Smith
Slyvia and Jordan enjoy a cold beverage at the Manassas Bee Festival at historic Liberia House and Grounds June 24.
Tavan Smith
A youngster plays a drum at the third annual Manassas Bee Festival June 24.
Tavan Smith
The Manassas Bee Festival was all the buzz June 24.
Tavan Smith
A beekeeper demonstrates at the festival.
Tavan Smith
One of the volunteers at the third annual Manassas Bee Festival June 24.
Tavan Smith
A visitor looks over an explainer on beekeeping at the Manassas Bee Festival June 24.
Tavan Smith
Jeny, Natalia and Joe Martinez check out some vendor items at the Manassas Bee Festival June 24.
Tavan Smith
A young attendee takes in the scene at the Manassas Bee Festival June 24.
Tavan Smith
Rebecca Olsen from Perpetual Wellness teaches yoga on the lawn at the third annual Manassas Bee Festival June 24.
Tavan Smith
Rebecca Olsen from Perpetual Wellness teaches yoga on the lawn at the Manassas Bee Festival at the historic Liberia House and Grounds June 24.
Tavan Smith
George Ellis demonstrates at the Manassas Bee Festival June 24.
Tavan Smith
The Zac Quintana Trio performs at the third annual Manassas Bee Festival.
Tavan Smith
Talya Conroy plays with another child at the Manassas Bee Festival June 24 at the historic Liberia House and Grounds.
Tavan Smith
The main stage played host to live music from the Zac Quintana Trio and a celebrity spelling bee.
Opening remarks were delivered by Manassas City Councilmember Theresa Ellis, who welcomed the crowd and thanked returning vendors for their support.
Translating to Spanish was Manassas City Councilmember Sonia Vasquez Luna.
Ellis, a member of the Prince William Regional Beekeepers Association, is also a hobbyist beekeeper of four years with her husband George.
“We have three times the amount of vendors signed up, and the crowd looks probably more than last year,” Ellis said.
First-time vendor at the bee festival was William Richer – aka WiLaBe! – author of “What Do You Wanna-Bee?!,” a children’s activity book designed to inspire a child to be their best at whatever they want to “bee-come.”
When the charismatic “WiLaBe” approached Ellis about participating in the event, she agreed he’d be a great addition. His positive messages and energetic personality, she said, embodies the spirit of the Manassas Bee Festival, which is to pollinate inspiration.
