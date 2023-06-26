3rd annual Manassas Bee Festival.

Attendees of the third annual Manassas Bee Festival June 28 enjoy a closeup.

 Tavan Smith

The Manassas Bee Festival returned Saturday to the first city in Northern Virginia to receive the Bee City USA designation.

The event at the historic Liberia House and Grounds was buzzing with interactive activities such as beekeeping demonstrations, yoga on the lawn, a honey-tasting booth and chances to meet and ask questions of beekeepers.

IN PHOTOS: The third annual Manassas Bee Festival was all the buzz

The main stage played host to live music from the Zac Quintana Trio and a celebrity spelling bee.

Opening remarks were delivered by Manassas City Councilmember Theresa Ellis, who welcomed the crowd and thanked returning vendors for their support. 

Translating to Spanish was Manassas City Councilmember Sonia Vasquez Luna. 

Ellis, a member of the Prince William Regional Beekeepers Association, is also a hobbyist beekeeper of four years with her husband George.

“We have three times the amount of vendors signed up, and the crowd looks probably more than last year,” Ellis said. 

First-time vendor at the bee festival was William Richer – aka WiLaBe! – author of “What Do You Wanna-Bee?!,” a children’s activity book designed to inspire a child to be their best at whatever they want to “bee-come.” 

When the charismatic “WiLaBe” approached Ellis about participating in the event, she agreed he’d be a great addition. His positive messages and energetic personality, she said, embodies the spirit of the Manassas Bee Festival, which is to pollinate inspiration.

 

