The Watermelon Man: N.C. farmer popular, but something of a mystery

He shows up in hot weather peddling oversized watermelons out of his white Ford pickup.
He can be elusive, but maybe that’s part of the fun.
Garry Sessoms, a farmer from Roanoke Rapids, N.C., has become something of a celebrity in Stafford County.
For years, the fellow nicknamed “Watermelon Man” has made the trek to Stafford and surrounding areas, including Fredericksburg and Woodbridge. He brings peaches, tomatoes, cucumbers, orange melons, squash and so much more, along with the star of the show: gigantic watermelon.
Sessoms arrives clad in his signature uniform: a straw hat, plaid long-sleeved shirt and overalls.
He carts in juicy, scrumptious looking fruits and vegetables in every color and lays them out neatly, then sits back in the blazing sun until the customers come.
And they do.
These days, Sessoms is most often found in the 7-Eleven parking lot on the corner of Garrisonville and Mine roads in North Stafford.
And if he’s not there, plenty of people are looking for him.
They discuss it regularly on social media, with “Watermelon Man” sightings drawing excitement.
Locals who spot Sessoms will quickly report it to Facebook and other social media sites, while others hoping to chase him down at the right day and time sometimes fail to find him.
The posts go like this:
“Garry, will you be in Stafford this week?”
“Anyone know where ‘Garry Watermelon’ is today?”
“Garry, are you at 7-Eleven tomorrow?”
Perhaps he plays into his own popularity, or maybe he’s just busy.
Sometimes Sessoms announces where he plans to be on his Facebook page, but not always.
People inquiring about his whereabouts don’t typically receive a reply from Sessoms in time to find him — which leaves them discussing the situation further.
They marvel at the taste and size of the watermelons.
One man said he wasn’t expecting a 50-pound watermelon, then commented on how delicious it was.
Others said they make visiting Sessoms’ stand an experience, chatting with him and taking their children along to meet “Watermelon Man.”
Some take pictures among the fruits and veggies and post them to social media — and Sessoms happily obliges them — or he’ll pose with children who’ve stopped by.
He even allows customers to taste samples before they buy.
Some say that Sessoms’ watermelons are pricey, at $10-$20 a pop. Others say they’re well worth it – so tasty and big that the charge makes sense.
Sessoms also sells his produce to vendors in North Carolina.
But last summer as the pandemic was in its early stages, locals posted that they were worried about “Watermelon Man” and hadn’t seen him. A rumor even swirled that he had passed away.
Soon, Sessoms emerged, to everyone’s delight, posting that he was alive and well – and just cautiously weighing how to proceed with his business during a pandemic.
So, as the season winds down, keep a look out for the last glimpses of Sessoms – a mysterious symbol of summer in Stafford – until next season.
Tracy Bell is a free-lance writer who lives in Stafford County.
