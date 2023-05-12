Manassas Park has found a new movie theater franchise to take over downtown.
On Friday, the city announced that B&B Theatres and Norton Scott LLC, the developer for the city’s new downtown city hall building and townhomes, have signed a letter of intent to build a new 8-screen movie theater adjacent to the city hall complex.
“The theater will feature heated recliner seats, wall-to-wall curved screens, a full bar, an expanded theater menu and Sterling’s Bar and Grille,” the city said in a press release Friday.
The announcement comes after the city’s original theater partner, Cinema Cafe, backed out of a similar plan to build the movie complex last September. The theater is seen as the entertainment anchor of Manassas Park’s phase three downtown redevelopment project, which includes the 300 townhomes and the new city hall and library building with ground-floor restaurant space.
City Manager Laszlo Palko attributed Cinema Cafe’s move to rising costs with inflation. The initial plan was for Cinema Cafe to build and own the theater complex, but after the chain pulled out, Norton Scott and the city decided it made most sense for the developer to build, own and lease the theater complex out. On Friday, Palko told InsideNoVa that B&B and Norton Scott had agreed to terms for a lease agreement and would begin design work this summer.
Palko declined to say how long the lease would be, but said that “it’s a long-term strategy for all parties.”
“They’ve negotiated all the terms, they have an agreement on terms now on all the financial elements of a lease, and now their attorneys will actually work on a lease agreement to knock out the legalese,” Palko said.
After downsizing the designs for the city hall building during the pandemic, Palko said the city is still planning to occupy a top-floor “city hall annex” above the theater building. According to Palko, Norton Scott is planning to hold off on finalizing a lease with B&B until the details of the annex plan are hashed out.
After all the leases are agreed to, Norton Scott will still have to wait for site plan approval of the city’s phase four downtown plan and for the planned Virginia Railway Express parking deck to be nearing completion before it can break ground on the theater complex. Last year, Palko and other city leaders were still hoping that the theaters might come on line in 2024, but on Friday he said it would more likely open in 2025.
“I’m praying that [a 2024 opening] can happen, I’m just being realistic. These things take time, so I think it’s more likely 2025, but we’ll do our best to get it,” Palko said.
The fifth-largest theater chain in the country, Kansas City-based B&B operaates 529 screens in 57 locations, according to the city’s press release. It runs one movie theater in Virginia, located in Blacksburg.
“The addition of this entertainment venue will fulfill the City of Manassas Park’s transformative vision for creation of a vibrant downtown through its Public Private Partnership with Norton Scott LLC,” the release reads. “We are excited to be bringing B&B to our Downtown.”
