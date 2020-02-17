A crew of canine companions from Manassas-based K-9 Caring Angels Therapy Dogs will be on hand Tuesday at Mary Walter Elementary School, where slain 6-year-old Wyatt Norwood was a first grader.
Wyatt and his mother Jen Norwood were killed in a Friday evening shooting at their home in Midland. Wyatt's brother, Levi Norwood, has been charged with two counts of murder in the crime, which also left the boys' father wounded, authorities say.
Fauquier County school officials held a community counseling session at Mary Walter Elementary in Bealeton on Sunday, where a dozen dogs and owners from Caring Angels came to help children, parents and staff work through their feelings.
When school resumes Tuesday morning, there will be four Caring Angel dogs on hand for a morning shift and four or five for the afternoon, the group said.
K-9 Caring Angels' mission is to provide service, therapy, and comfort to the community through well-trained and tested service, therapy and comfort canines.
The organization includes therapy teams, trainers, fosters and volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.