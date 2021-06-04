Murina Dove wasn’t sure she’d be able to keep it a secret. The school security officer at Mayfield Intermediate School had sent a message to the Manassas City Public Schools email list with everyone included except Leroy Williams, inviting them to a surprise sendoff and car parade outside the school building where Williams has worked for almost 40 years.
After 42 years with the city school system, Williams – the school security officer at Metz Middle School – was retiring May 28.
But Dove knew that people talk, and word could easily get out. Dave Rupert, principal at Metz, told Williams that the traffic cones set up to direct cars moving through for the parade were actually there for computer distribution that day. Just before 2 p.m., he asked for Williams’ help at the front of the building.
What Wiliams found was dozens of Manassas city schools staff members, current and former students, and other community members there with signs and balloons to wish him a happy retirement. Some were standing in front; others were driving by. At one point, someone leaned out of the window of a school bus to hand Williams balloons.
Later, Superintendent Kevin Newman drove past, offering a first bump out the window.
“It’s overwhelming. I was shocked. I just couldn’t believe it, they got me,” Williams said. People had been asking him if he was doing anything special for his final day. “I said, ‘No, we’re not doing all that stuff, we’re not doing anything.’”
Williams has worn a number of hats through his years with the school division. He started at Jennie Dean School, back when it was the only middle school in the division. As the school security officer for Metz, he designed and conducted safety drills, made school safety plans, helped to resolve conflicts among students and chaperoned school events. He also served as the school’s athletic director for fall sports and was simply a familiar face at the front of the building every day.
He also coached a number of the school’s athletic teams throughout the years. On Friday, several former players were there to send him off, sharing hugs and memories of what Williams meant to them as students. One graduating high schooler brought his graduation cap for him to sign.
Williams, who lives in Fauquier County, says he plans to continue to support Osbourn High School sports to see some of the kids he coached at Metz.
“I’ll remember the relationships that I’ve built over the years. I coached a lot of sports, and I’ll remember the kids I’ve coached, some of them I still keep in contact with,” Williams said.
Dove remembered how Williams actually trained her when she first came to the division back in 1993. Over 28 years, she has developed a lot of memories with Williams. Dove started at Metz part-time working under Williams, but she says after some time Williams went to speak with the superintendent at the time and got Dove a full-time position and a raise.
When Mayfield opened in 2006, Dove took over the security role there.
“They separated us, but they still could not separate our friendship,” she said. “He’s there for me and I’m there for him. He’s been my advocate since I started.”
Rupert said Williams has always been willing to do anything that was asked of him. In 2019, he was named the Virginia Education Association’s Education Support Professional of the Year.
“He’s been here almost as long as the school division and his relationships that he’s built, they’re just amazing. He’s just top-notch, respected,” Rupert said. “He’s humble and he wants to support all students, staff members. I mean, he puts students first and he puts everyone before himself.”
Williams said he plans to spend some of his newfound free time helping his local church and traveling to visit friends and family. He insisted he couldn’t understand what all the fuss was about, and never thought so many people would make so much out of his departure.
“I’m just retiring,” he said. “But they got me this time.”
