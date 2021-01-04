The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is investigating thefts of catalytic converters at Truslow Motors early Sunday morning.
The thefts occurred at 10 Truslow Drive and involved four suspects stealing three catalytic converters, the sheriff's office said.
The thefts occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 5:57 a.m. The thieves were last seen occupying a silver four-door sedan.
If you have any information on this incident or recognize the suspects, contact Detective D.V. Torrice at 540-658-4400 or at dtorrice@staffordcountyva.gov.
With the prices these dealers charge I don't blame them, ripping off people who don't know anything about cars. Now they're computerizing everything so you need scan tools and crap. Legal criminals is what they are.
Not condoning crime these guys should be arrested but there needs to be strict regulations and RIGHT TO REPAIR legislation for vehicles and tractors.
