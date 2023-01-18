Over the weekend, officers responded to numerous calls involving stolen or damaged vehicles in Lorton. The thieves appeared to target Hyundai and Kia vehicles, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The incidents include:
Vehicle Trespass: Cherwek Drive & Capron Court, 12:00 a.m., A 2013 Hyundai Azera was left running unattended at the intersection. Two men were seen running from the vehicle when the victim returned to the car.
Stolen/Recovered Vehicle: 7800 block of Lewis Chapel Road, 1:40 a.m., A 2006 Volkswagen sedan was left running unattended. The victim returned to find the car missing. The car was located near the intersection of Lorton Road and Lewis Chapel Road. The car was processed for evidence and released to the owner.
Stolen/Recovered Vehicle: 8900 block of Lorton Station Blvd., 2:40 a.m., An officer was patrolling the area when they discovered a 2013 Hyundai 4-door sedan running in a parking lot. The rear passenger window was shattered, (comma) and there was damage to the steering column. Officers processed the car for evidence and released it to the owner. The car was stolen from the 9200 block of Franklin Woods Place.
Stolen/Recovered Vehicle: 9200 block of Ashland Woods Lane, 12:40 a.m., A Kia Soul was discovered abandoned near Cherwek Drive & Capron Court. The car had a shattered rear passenger window and damage to the steering column. Officers processed the car for evidence and notified the owner.
Destruction of Property: 9500 block Saluda Court, between 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 14., A Hyundai sedan’s rear passenger window and steering column were destroyed. Officers processed the car for evidence.
The increase in calls for service regarding stolen and damaged vehicles is consistent with a pattern seen throughout the county. Fairfax County police officers have taken 24 reports for stolen Hyundai vehicles and 13 reports for stolen Kia vehicles from Nov. 22 to Jan. 17. These incidents to include the above listed reports.
Our officers and Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit have increased their presence throughout the county. We are also asking for our community’s help to reduce auto theft. Please keep in mind the below safety tips to help keep your vehicles and property safe:
- Park in well-lit areas.
- Close and lock all doors and windows before leaving your vehicle unattended.
- Double-click the lock button on the key fob or check the door handles to make sure the vehicle is locked.
- Never leave your vehicle running while unattended, even for a short duration of time.
- Do not leave your keys, key fobs or valet keys in your vehicle. This includes house keys, garage door openersand keys to other vehicles.
- Ensure your vehicle is turned off when leaving it unattended. Some vehicles with keyless ignition systems can be driven for extended periods of time, even if the key fob is not inside the vehicle.
- Keep information, such as the make, model, model year, license plate, and Vehicle Identification Number easily accessible in the event your vehicle is stolen.
- Invest in a steering wheel lock.
- If you own a 2010-2021 Hyundai or Kia, contact a dealership to see what advanced auto prevention tools are available to you.
Report suspicious activity to the non-emergency line at 703-691-2131. In the event of an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
We are asking anyone with information regarding auto thefts to please call the non-emergency line at 703-691-2131. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.
