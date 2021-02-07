Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.
Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site. For details about testing or during periods of inclement or forecasted rain/snow, please visit https://coronavirus.pwcgov.org/testing/ for closure information.
Monday, February 8, 2021
Metz Middle School
9950 Wellington Rd.
Manassas, VA 20110
Start Time 10:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2:00 PM, whichever comes first.
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
James S. Long Regional Park
4603 James Madison Hwy.
Haymarket, VA 20169
Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.
Cloverdale Park
15150 Cloverdale Rd.
Dale City, VA 22193
Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Grace Church
1006 Williamstown Dr.
Dumfries, VA 22026
Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:00 PM, whichever comes first.
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Woodbridge Senior Center
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Start Time 10:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2:00 PM, whichever comes first.
Friday, February 12, 2021
Splashdown Water Park
7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.
Manassas, VA 20109
Start Time 2:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Development Services Building
5 County Complex
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12:00 Noon, whichever comes first.
More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.
