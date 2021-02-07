Covid-19 Testing Woodbridge 20.jpg

Alex Weston, with Prince William County Office of Emergency Management, registers people during free COVID-19 testing at Hylton Memorial Chapel in May 2020. 

 Paul Lara

Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park.

Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.

Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site. For details about testing or during periods of inclement or forecasted rain/snow, please visit https://coronavirus.pwcgov.org/testing/ for closure information.

Monday, February 8, 2021

Metz Middle School

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Start Time 10:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2:00 PM, whichever comes first.

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

James S. Long Regional Park

4603 James Madison Hwy.

Haymarket, VA 20169

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

Cloverdale Park

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Grace Church

1006 Williamstown Dr.

Dumfries, VA 22026

Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:00 PM, whichever comes first.

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Woodbridge Senior Center

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Start Time 10:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2:00 PM, whichever comes first.

Friday, February 12, 2021

Splashdown Water Park

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109

Start Time 2:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

Saturday, February 13, 2021  

Development Services Building

5 County Complex

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12:00 Noon, whichever comes first.

More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.