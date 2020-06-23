What would have been the 71st annual Prince William Fair has been canceled.
Diane Burke, director of business operations, said there is too much uncertainty under the governor's reopening guidelines for the event to go on this year.
The popular annual fair, scheduled for Aug. 14-22, will be back next year, she said.
"We had everything booked for this year. But we're getting to the crunch time where we have to pay deposits, set up advertising ..." Burke said.
The demolition derby, garden tractor pull, monster trucks and western rodeo were among the events planned for this year. Many vendors have already agreed to switch their contracts to next year.
Under Gov. Ralph Northam's coronavirus restrictions, which are now in Phase 2, overnight summer camps, most indoor entertainment venues, amusement parks, fairs and carnivals remain closed, with no clear timeline on when they will be allowed to reopen.
"I’m sure if we were allowed to have it, it would be a great turnout," Burke said. "People are ready to get out."
