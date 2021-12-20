Thoroughfare supporters commemorate purchase of historic cemetery properties

Along Broad Run, the sounds of tom-toms rhythmically pulsing mingled with the white noise from Interstate 66, just a couple of hundred yards from Oakrum Baptist Church.
The simple stucco church was the cultural hub of the post-Civil War community known as Thoroughfare and is one of its last reminders.
Earlier this month, Victoria Price, with her long silver hair pulled back under a floppy hat, joined more than 75 other activists and Prince William County representatives to march from the church to another reminder, a nearby potter’s field where former Thoroughfare residents are buried.
Price was among many Thoroughfare descendants who were appalled that this simple plot of land that her family created was about to be bulldozed before the county bought it this month to prevent further desecration.
“Frank Fletcher was my mother’s grandfather, and he built almost all the houses in Thoroughfare,” Price said, as the group readied for the 1-mile walk to the cemetery. “He created the potter’s field for anyone who cannot afford to be buried. So, I have ancestors in these plots: Native American; blended people; some who were freed slaves; some who were always free people.”
On Dec. 7, the Board of County Supervisors approved a $300,000 agreement to buy 2 acres along John Marshall Highway, at the urging of The Coalition to Save Historic Thoroughfare. The group’s activism has also spurred a county initiative to conduct archeological surveys of the area and tell the story of historic Black settlements.
“A lot has been left out of the history books – an awful lot,” Price said. “So I’m here to honor the ancestors and thankful to the county Board of Supervisors who purchased back the land that would have been utterly destroyed.”
Andrea Bailey, Prince William County Potomac District supervisor, said it’s more than just county history for her: It’s about reclamation.
“My great-grandfather was a sharecropper. So I understand the importance of preserving the history. To see this come to fruition for the community that loves to live here is more than important. All of us need to understand this community,” Bailey said. “You never know where you’re going if you don’t preserve your history.”
The crowd included members of the Prince William County NAACP and Unity in the Community. There was even a national presence from the regional director of the American Indian Movement. Peter Landeros, a Pascua Yaqui Indian from Arizona, represents Virginia, Washington and Maryland. He said it’s not OK to build on top of cemeteries regardless of who’s in the ground.
“The biggest thing here is that there are Native American graves, and there’s a federal law that states that they’re supposed to stop immediately and that’s been ignored,” Landeros said. “They’ve done it to us for years and years and years. They desecrated our burial grounds since the day they got here. No more.”
Frank Washington of the Thoroughfare coalition said the community has always stood on faith, love and family.
“That’s the legacy you want Thoroughfare to always hold: a place of love, faith and moving forward with that at heart, no matter what we’re faced with,” Washington told the gathering. “Although we’ve been met with a lot of animosity from time to time, we have maintained our sense of morals and values.”
Sheila Hansen, a coalition member with Shawnee ancestry, noted that the group marched with wreaths to honor a couple of World War I veterans, including Moses Johnson, who was laid to rest in the potter’s field.
“These World War I veterans fought for this country and served this country when this country did not serve them,” Hansen said. “But we’re going to honor them and thank them for their service and thank them for their life and all of those ancestors that are laid to rest here in Thoroughfare.”
Bailey told InsideNoVa that the focus is to “make sure we honor and respect those that have gone on, and the church and community that resides here. This is what we do to make sure that we are one community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.