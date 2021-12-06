Virginia agencies have helped to resettle about 4,000 Afghan evacuees across the state within the past year – the majority within the past three months.
The numbers, based on data obtained by InsideNoVa, exceed previous estimates. In addition, more than half of the approximately 5,000 refugees initially housed at Marine Corps Base Quantico earlier this year have now been resettled, according to military officials.
These numbers are just the tip of the iceberg, though. Agencies are preparing to resettle thousands more individuals and families in Virginia over the next few months as refugees move out of temporary housing at eight military bases across the country. But local community organizations and resettlement agencies have raised concerns about the challenges they face resettling so many refugees in such a short amount of time.
The refugees are among the more than 100,000 who were evacuated from Afghanistan in August as the U.S. military ceased operations there following the fall of the government to the Taliban. Many of the refugees helped U.S. military and intelligence operations.
Former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell, who was appointed by President Joe Biden to coordinate what is called “Operation Allies Welcome,” held a news conference on the status of the Afghan resettlement process just before Thanksgiving.
Markell said about 30,000 Afghan refugees have been moved off U.S. military bases and resettled across the country. He noted, however, that about 41,000 refugees are still living on domestic bases, in addition to a couple thousand overseas.
In Virginia, the last group of refugees being temporarily housed at Fort Lee in Petersburg, south of Richmond, left to be resettled last week.
At Quantico in Prince William County, about 2,800 Afghans, American citizens and lawful permanent residents have been relocated to new communities, said Lt. Jasmine Scott, public affairs officer for Operation Allies Welcome. Scott said about 2,000 more refugees remain at the base, as of Monday. They are being housed at Camp Upshur, in the northwest part of the base.
All refugees departing military bases are vetted by the Department of Homeland Security and have received COVID-19 vaccinations.
Refugees who have been processed and allowed to be resettled are assigned to a resettlement agency. That agency is responsible for helping them find housing, education, medical care and transportation. Community volunteers and staff also give refugees an overview of life in the United States and help them apply for government benefits, including health insurance and food assistance, if they are eligible.
7,800 more resettlements expected
Seyoum Berhe, the coordinator for Virginia’s Refugee Resettlement Program and director of the Office of New Americans, said agencies resettled about 1,900 refugees between Oct. 2020 through Sept. 2021, and about 2,100 more have been resettled within the past two months.
Berhe noted his office plans to support the resettlement of about 7,800 additional refugees in the state through September 2022. He noted that these numbers are based on what his office believes the agencies can handle given their staff and resources.
“That’s the plan I have supported, but that might change,” he said.
Virginia’s Refugee Resettlement Program, which partners with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, currently oversees the six resettlement agencies across the state: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Church World Service, Ethiopian Community Development Council, International Rescue Committee and Lutheran Social Services.
Stephen Carattini, president and CEO of Arlington Catholic Charities, said that since August his organization has resettled about 500 Afghan refugees in Northern Virginia. Between now and February, the agency expects to resettle another 500 refugees.
Catholic Charities has resettled thousands of refugees since it was established in 1974. Carattini said resettling this many refugees in such a short period of time is atypical, but this is an emergency.
“Usually we would have a year,” he said. “The process would unwind over a year, but we’re going to be trying to do this probably in the next two to three months.”
Process has been challenging
Yaqub Zargarpur, a Prince William resident and chair of the board of the Muslim Association of Virginia, said that trying to resettle thousands of refugees in just a few months makes the process of resettlement significantly more challenging for agencies, which can negatively affect refugees.
He said that because the resettlement agencies are dealing with so many cases, they are short-staffed and don’t have enough caseworkers or translators to help refugees move into their new apartments or apply for benefits, among other things.
“Unfortunately, our Afghan allies are the ones suffering through this,” he said. “They are not being adequately attended to. And it’s no one’s fault. It’s just that it’s an overwhelming amount of refugees.”
Consequently, Zargarpur said community and Muslim organizations have had to step in to help refugees with tasks such as buying groceries or setting up their homes when they can’t get hold of their caseworkers.
Zargarpur said resettlement agencies and the government share the blame because both parties assumed there would be enough caseworkers, translators and other professionals available to help with the process. But he also acknowledged that the agencies and the government were put in a difficult position.
“Are they working very hard? Yes. Are they moving mountains to make this happen? Yes, they are. But was it short-sighted of them? Yes, yes it was,” Zargarpur said. “They just did not see this coming the way it has. So, it's creating a little bit of a challenge to all the other nonprofit organizations.”
When asked whether Catholic Charities had enough staff to handle the large increase in refugees, Carattini said he is confident his organization has been and will continue to provide services to refugees in a “timely fashion.”
“I can’t speak for any other any other agency but our own and not to say that we’re perfect, but … our staff are out there doing and volunteers are working very, very hard to ensure that refugees that were resettled and are being served compassionately and competently,” Carattini added.
A spokesperson for Catholic Charities said it has hired an additional eight caseworkers to support refugees, bringing the staff total to 42. Carattini said the number of refugees a caseworker handles varies, but the average is about 70.
Refugees with ties are prioritized
Northern Virginia resettlement agencies are prioritizing resettling Afghan refugees who have a primary tie in the region, such as family or friends living here, because of limited housing and the cost of living.
Carattini said the U.S. State Department has required resettlement agencies in Northern Virginia to find housing for refugees with Special Immigrant Visas (people who were working with the U.S. government or military) if they do not have a primary tie in the area.
Refugees who do not have a Special immigrant Visa and instead were offered “humanitarian parole” (they were allowed to enter the country without a visa because of the emergency evacuation and must apply for asylum later) are restricted from resettling in Northern Virginia, unless they have a primary tie.
“The only evacuees that should be coming to Northern Virginia at this time are those that have a primary tie to the area that is willing to provide housing,” Carattini said.
