Marine Corps Capt. Philip Menagh had left active duty at Quantico and he and his wife Nancy settled down in Fredericksburg, where he joined the Virginia National Guard.
While Nancy was pregnant with her fifth child, Philip was shot and killed in 1984, while training at Fort Bragg, N.C.
That winter, she saw a powerful photo where someone had laid a wreath at his grave.
“It made me weep to think someone took their time to honor him,” Menagh said Saturday standing atop the Military Women’s Memorial while thousands of volunteers below flowed out of the Arlington Metro stop to assist with a nationwide gesture of respect. She is now president emeritus of Gold Star Wives of America.
More than 40,000 volunteers came to Arlington National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America day, as each of the 257,000 graves were honored with a holiday wreath.
“Not every veteran is on a monument. Their name is not on a wall. And sometimes the family feels that they're just forgotten," she said. "And so I am so filled with emotions to think that all these thousands of people are taking the time all across the country to honor our fallen.”
Wreaths Across America started 30 years ago, as the modest gesture from Morrill and Karen Worcester, from Maine, who had some leftover balsam wreaths, and decided to pack them up, drive to Arlington Cemetery and honor veterans at their graves, according to Joe Reagan, director of Military and Veteran Outreach for WAA.
Saturday that gratitude washed across the countryside, with 2.4 million wreaths placed at more than 3,100 national cemeteries, including about 275,000 graves at Arlington. Reagan, who served two tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division, said this sacred site is personal to him.
“There are several folks who I served with that are over in Section 60,” Reagan said. “To be part of that and to be part of Wreaths is a really rewarding opportunity, to honor the legacy of those that I served alongside.”
While Reagan had been stationed at Fort Belvoir, he was able to regularly come to the cemetery, and he never found it to be an emotional experience, until the first time he came for Wreath Day.
“I was in a section where I didn't know anyone, and laid that wreath, but as soon as I said the name of that person, I immediately broke down crying,” Reagan said. “It allows us to connect to those that have served and given everything.”
Jo Ann Maitland is president of an organization that no one ever wants to be part of: Gold Star Mothers. She tells InsideNoVa that after her son, Spc. Richard Buckingham Hubble was killed in a 2002 training accident at Fort Hood, Texas she’s become acutely aware of how few people know about the life of military service and sacrifice.
“There is a disconnect that [their service] is not being revered as something that needs to be honored. And it needs to be honored, every day,” Maitland said. “We need to teach our children that they are free because of those that sign on that dotted line every single day.”
Roxanne Hyatt, from Purcellville, was sitting in front of her grandmother’s grave just down the hill from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with her three children, Weston, Camden and Caroline. She said her grandfather, a former Navy commander, died in October, and his funeral is scheduled Dec. 29. They paused for a brief prayer, and then photos of the children gathered around the headstone.
As she stood to visit some friends nearby who were killed in Afghanistan, she looked around, with the deep green of the balsam wreaths and bright red bows cutting a strong contrast against the pale white headstones. “It’s so beautiful,” she said.
