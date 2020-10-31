Thousands of voters turned out across Northern Virginia on Saturday for the final day of early in-person voting for the 2020 election.

In Fairfax County, election officials were expecting Saturday's numbers to be similar to the 14,000 who voted on Friday. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, through Friday, nearly 374,000 Fairfax voters had already cast ballots in person or by mail, representing just over two-thirds of the 551,000 who voted in the 2016 presidential election.

Elsewhere in the region, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, campaigned with local Democrats in Prince William County on Saturday.

At the Fairfax Government Center, voters waited up to two hours Saturday to cast ballots, with the line snaking through the inside of the complex.

Victor Betancourt, 51, said he wanted to be sure that his vote was counted by voting in person as opposed to voting by mail.

"Anything can be lost in the mail, and I was afraid that in the middle of a pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service wasn't going to be able to deliver properly," said Betancourt, who added that he planned to vote for President Donald Trump.

As a first-generation immigrant from Venezuela, Betancourt said he is worried about Democrats being too soft on illegal immigration.

"And I wish the best to all those people who want to come here and make a new life," he added. "But if you let people indiscriminately into this country, you will also be allowing people who are criminals to come here."

Neil Parekh, 47, of Springfield voted in person for the same reason, although he has a different political viewpoint. And he said he is confident in the mail-in vote process because he used to live in Washington state.

"I voted by mail repeatedly," he added. "There's no problem with voting by mail."

Parekh said the issue he is most passionate about this election is race. As an Indian American, Parekh said he is "proud" to be voting for Harris, who is also half Indian and half Jamaican, as well as for presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"Was he my first choice in the Democratic primary? Probably not," Parekh added. "But at this point, that doesn't matter."

Jason Pessis, 43, said he voted in person because it felt more secure, and it was also convenient.

"I wasn't really worried about anything nefarious," said Pessis. "I wasn't really overly concerned about any criminal wrongdoing, which is possible, but just the idea that you know what, it's just a 20-minute drive, I'll bring it in, and that's it."

Pessis said he doesn't normally vote in presidential elections, but he is worried the country is headed in the wrong direction, and he hopes that a Biden presidency will reverse that trend.

"I'm looking for stability, normalcy, you know, just looking for the press meetings to be boring again," he added.

Larry Kahler, 61, said he is supporting Trump in this election even though he's voted for both Democrats and Republicans in past years.

"I vote based upon the candidate and the situation at the time, but I just feel very strongly right now, anti-Democrat," said Kahler.

Kahler said the Democrats' response to the Black Lives Matter protests, which have been happening in cities across the country since June, was the deciding factor in his vote.

"It just beyond my comprehension as to how anyone is allowing that," Kahler added. "And I see the Democratic Party, the governors of the states, the mayors of the cities, supporting that with inaction."

Polls will be open on election day, Tuesday, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. All mail-in ballots must also be postmarked by Tuesday and received by noon on Friday. Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at polling locations on Tuesday.