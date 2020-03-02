It took firefighters close to four hours Monday evening to bring a three-alarm blaze in McLean under control.
No one was injured in the fire in the 800 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard, reported about 6 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames through the roof, Fairfax Fire and Rescue said on Twitter.
UPDATE- house fire 800 block of Dolley Madison Blvd in McLean. Crews still working to extinguish. All occupants are safe. #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/B7fivExKUD— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 3, 2020
Dolley Madison Boulevard remained closed in both directions late Monday. Fire crews will remain on the scene for the next several hours for overhaul and an investigation into what caused the blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.