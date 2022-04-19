A firefighter suffered minor injuries and 48 people were displaced after a fire Monday morning at a condo complex in Fairfax.
Fire crews were called to the 4200 block of Mozart Brigade Lane in the Fair Lakes area about 10 a.m. and arrived to find fire showing from the building.
UPDATE: garden apartment fire in the 4200 block of Mozart Brigade Lane. Crews working to extinguish large volume of fire. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/rV5GiS35nu— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) April 18, 2022
The fire went to a third alarm with approximately 100 firefighters on the scene, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured.
The fire caused more than $4.1 million in damages and the cause remains under investigation, the fire department said.
