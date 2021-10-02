Two students and a 19-year-old man were arrested, and a staff member taken to the hospital, after a fight at Friday night's homecoming game between Stafford and Mount View high schools.
As the football game concluded about 9:18 p.m., a Stafford High School employee was alerted to a potential fight between students from the two schools, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.
The employee stepped in between the rival groups in an attempt to quell the disturbance as deputies working the game rushed to the scene.
Additional patrol deputies were requested at the school to insure an orderly exit of the crowd.
As a result of the disturbance, Donte Cooke, 19, of Stafford was released on a summons for trespass, the sheriff's office said.
Two additional juvenile students are facing criminal charges for trespass and assault and battery.
The school employee suffered a medical emergency during the incident and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The employee's condition was unknown late Saturday morning.
(1) comment
Cesspool of public education….
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.