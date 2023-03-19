The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office on March 16 arrested three suspects in connection with a Jan. 23 arson at 59 Clubhouse Drive, SW, in Leesburg.
The structure, formerly operated as the clubhouse for Westpark Golf Club, was the subject of an ongoing investigation of other fires that occurred around Jan. 9 of this year.
While under surveillance, suspects were identified and a digital forensics analysis was completed, which supported the issuance of search warrants and arrest warrants by the Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office, fire and rescue officials said in a news release.
Marco Alexander Mendoza Monjaras of Leesburg; Elizabeth Caudill of Purcellville and Adrian Mario Larrazabal of Leesburg are being charged with entering dwelling house with intent to commit arson, maliciously destroying a building by burning and conspiracy to commit a felony, the release said.
All three were held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and are awaiting arraignment.
All 3 look to be rocket scientists. Not.
