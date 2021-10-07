Police are searching for two men who broke into a home in Woodbridge early Thursday, assaulted three people and fired a shot into a wall.
Four children who were asleep in the house at the time were uninjured, police said.
At 3:19 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of West Longview Drive in Woodbridge where a 57-year-old man reported he woke to his dog barking. When he opened his bedroom door, he encountered an unknown man brandishing a firearm, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The suspect demanded money from the resident and his wife, a 31-year-old woman, before striking them both with the firearm, Carr said.
At the same time, a second suspect went to the basement where he brandished a firearm and demanded money from two other residents of the home, a 41-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman.
At one point, the suspect struck the male resident in the basement with the firearm before firing a round into a wall, Carr said.
After the shot was fired, both suspects fled on foot.
The robbers got into the house through an unsecured rear sliding glass door. No serious injuries or additional property damage were reported.
Four children aging from 6 to 15 years of age were asleep in the house at the time and were not injured, Carr said.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing. This incident does not appear to be random, Carr said.
The robbers were both described as Hispanic, 22 to 25 year old and wearing all black clothing.
