Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency after three people in Montgomery County tested positive Thursday for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“In order to further mobilize all available state resources in response to this threat to public health, I have issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in Maryland,” Hogan said in a statement.
On Thursday afternoon, Maryland’s State Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore confirmed three positive cases in Montgomery County. The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition and are in quarantine at their homes.
Earlier this week, the Hogan administration introduced emergency legislation granting the governor the authority to transfer resources from the state’s rainy day fund for Maryland’s novel coronavirus response. Additionally, the governor submitted a supplemental budget Thursday for fiscal 2021 requests $10 million for emergency coronavirus preparedness expenses.
“While today’s news may seem overwhelming, this is not a reason to panic,” continued the governor. “Marylanders should go to work or go to school tomorrow just as they normally would," Hogan said. "At the same time, I want to continue to remind everyone to prepare themselves and continue to stay informed."
As of Thursday evening, Virginia still has no confirmed cases of coronavirus 19, but three people -- one in central Virginia and two in the eastern part of the state -- were being tested.
The Wakefield Country School in Rappahannock County closed as a precaution this week after two-dozen Wakefield students, teachers and friends returned from traveling to Northern Italy, a region hard hit by the virus.
