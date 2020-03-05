Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Rain ending early. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.