Police say two men and a woman are dead after a domestic-related stabbing Tuesday morning near Lake Ridge.
A 67-year-old man called police at 7:17 a.m. to report the stabbing in the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive off Prince William Parkway. Officers arrived to find that man, a 70-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man all suffering from stab wounds.
Officers immediately provided first aid until fire and rescue arrived, but the woman died at the scene. The two men were taken to an area hospital, where both also died, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said in a news release.
"The parties were determined to be family members and the altercation was contained to the residence," the release said. "At this time, the three parties believed to be involved in the altercation are accounted for and there is no known threat to the community."
Detectives are still piecing together events leading up to the call to police, Dickinson said.
The identities of the victims will be released after next-of-kin is notified.
